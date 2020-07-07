She couldn't deal with the heat, so Halle Berry got out of the kitchen. Over the weekend, Halle Berry was spotted on Instagram Live as she spoke openly about a potential film role portraying a transgender man. "It's really important to me to tell stories, and that’s a woman, that’s a female story – it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it," the actress said. Berry was quickly met with backlash over her misuse of pronouns and for playing a trans character when there are trans actors vying for roles.



Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty Images

Halle didn't take too long to respond to the backlash by sharing a brief statement on Twitter. "I'd like to apologize for those remarks," she wrote. "As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the trangender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

She added, "I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera." Some people noted that there have been many cisgender or straight actors who have portrayed trans or LGBTQIA+ characters, but it seems that Halle Berry has made up her mind. Read through her statement in full below.