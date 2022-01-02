Halle Berry is beginning 2022 in a playful mood. Earlier this evening, the 55-year-old dropped off a romantic Instagram post that successfully tricked some of her followers into thinking that she and her partner, "Seconds of Pleasure" singer Van Hunt are engaged, or even married.

The photo in question sees the happy couple standing in the middle of what looks like a tropical oasis, the Catwoman actress standing up on her tiptoes as she leans in to kiss her man. "Well... IT'S OFFICIAL!" she captioned the post, which is followed by a close-up selfie of their faces smirking with the words "It's 2022!" written below them.





It appears that the intent was to trick Berry's 7.4 million followers into thinking that something far more serious had happened, and as it turns out, it worked. "Congratulations" comments came flooding in from people who failed to look too closely at the post, including Dwayne Johnson, who dropped off a handful of clapping emojis before writing, "congrats you two!!!! Beautiful!!"





The Help actress Octavia Spencer was also fooled by Berry and Hunt's antics, but it didn't take long for some to point out the obvious. "I'm [gonna] need some of y'all to scroll to the left," one user wrote. "You got us good until I swiped right," another person added.

@halleberry/Instagram

To be fair, it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see an engagement announcement from the pair – Berry regularly gushes about how happy she is in interviews. While accepting her Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television she thanked Hunt, saying, "I’ve never had that someone who just lifted me higher and made me more of myself."

Check out Berry's thirst trap from her relaxing holiday vacation below.



