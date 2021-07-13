As her sister strips down for social media and gets sexy for the 'Gram, Halle Bailey has finished filming her next project. The Chloe x Halle singer was first cast in The Little Mermaid live-action film in 2019, and after news of Halle's lead role was shared the following year, the singer faced backlash from purists who believed that Ariel should be portrayed by a White, red-haired woman.

“We've always learned to just keep our heads up no matter the situation," she said of the criticism last year. "No matter what anybody has to say about you...just keep pushing.”

Earlier today (July 12), Halle Bailey returned to Instagram to announced that filming has wrapped and while there, she dropped off a lengthy caption regarding the entire process. "I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory," she wrote. "It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end."

Halle added that "this experience has made me so much stronger" before praising her castmates by name. She called them "masters of their craft" who "are so welcoming and open to little old me..as well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew." Just like her fans, Halle can't wait to see the end result.

Check out Halle's post below.