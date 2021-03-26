Whenever a Verzuz is announced, it seems like artists in the music industry are just excited for the showdowns as fans and consumers are. Right around the time when City Girls' Yung Miami was expressing interest and taking sides in a rumored Verzuz featuring legendary female rappers Lil Kim and Trina, Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle appeared to have the upcoming "SWV V. Xscape" Verzuz on her mind, as she dropped off a flawless cover to one of SWV's biggest hits.

At the start of the year, Halle Bailey and her sister, Chloe, finally created their own solo Instagram and Twitter accounts, and ever since then, the two singer-songwriters have been turning heads left and right with their captivating social media presence. Chloe Bailey recently left some great impressions on listeners with soulful covers of Yung Bleu's "You're Mine's Still" and Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open," and now Halle is showing off her incredible vocal talents with a cover of SWV's classic record "Rain."

Having left the caption, "when you can’t sleep you sing," it's safe to say that Halle put a productive spin on her insomnia because her cover of "Rain" has left several artists, public figures, and fans impressed with her impeccable vocal performance. Starting off at the song's second verse before diving into the song's iconic hook, Halle's TikTok cover of "Rain" further illustrates the sheer amount of talent shared between her and her sister's group Chloe x Halle.

Which sister do you think has shared the best cover so far?