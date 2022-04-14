Halle Bailey has been getting a ton of attention lately, especially after her and her sister, Chloe, appeared at the Kid's Choice Awards looking their absolute best. Halle wore a stunning asymmetrical cream dress, pairing the look with gold accessories. Chloe rocked a sheer navy and yellow midi dress with black, platform heels.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A few days after the award show, Halle took to Twitter posting "lmaooo not y'all thinking i got boob implants whattt [crying emoji] no ma'am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty [laughing emoji]" She waited a few minutes before tweeting out some more laughing emojis to her fans.

Fans were quick to reply to Halle's tweet, with one user reposting a selfie of Halle reminding her, "You got booty too girlaaaaa." While another user replied saying, "God gave my sister both and skipped me."

Check out Halle's tweet along with some replies from fans below.