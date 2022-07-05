While many people spent the 4th of July BBQing with their friends or sipping icy drinks on patios to help beat the heat, it seems that 22-year-old Halle Bailey spent hers working on her fitness at the gym.

Earlier today, she dropped off two selfies snapped in the mirror during a workout, showing off her curvaceous behind in a pair of olive green spandex shorts. "Very proud of my gains," she wrote in the caption, even flexing her arm muscle for the camera in the second snapshot.





The Little Mermaid actress has been booked and busy as of late, most recently taking the stage at Essence Festival in New Orleans with her big sister Chloe Bailey.

The weekend also saw performances from Nicki Minaj, who seemingly dissed Kanye West after he dropped off a new single with Cardi B and Lil Durk, as well as Janet Jackson, who received the highest praise from Twitter for her showstopping set.

She also helped her sister and musical collaborator celebrate her 24th birthday on the 1st of this month, penning a heartfelt caption to the "Treat Me" songstress.

"Today, I am wishing the happiest birthday to my absolute miracle of a sister," Halle wrote. "An angel here on Earth. It is your 24th birthday and I feel so lucky to have witnessed your grace and been a small moving piece in your life."





And not long before that, she made her red carpet debut with her beau DDG at the BET Awards, shortly after the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles.

It's safe to say things are on the up and up for Halle Bailey – take a look at more recent uploads to her Instagram feed below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.











