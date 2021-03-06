These sisters stick together through thick and thin, and Halle Bailey is making sure sister Chloe Bailey feels uplifted in light of recent events. Beyoncé's father and former manager Mathew Knowles recently announced that he was retiring from the music industry, and he sat down with Leah's Lemonade for an interview. During their conversation, Knowles was asked to share his thoughts about people comparing Chloe to Bey, and it was clear that Bey's proud papa didn't think anyone could match the talents of his superstar daughter.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent-wise?" Knowles asked. "Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They're idiots. That's actually insulting to Beyoncé." Chloe x Halle fans accused Knowles of disrespecting the multihyphenate performer, and instead of addressing the comments, Halle took to Twitter to deliver a compliment to her sister.

"How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon," wrote Halle. "Just popped in to say that .. i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy." Considering that Beyoncé has been mentoring both girls should show that they have a long future ahead of them. Check out the tweets, and Knowles's interview, below.



Twitter