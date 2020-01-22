Donald Trump made history by becoming just the third President in American history to be impeached. With an election coming up, it's very possible that he earns even more notoriety by becoming the first person to be re-elected after his impeachment. His trial is currently underway where his abuse of power will be dissected in front of a judge, allowing the American public to learn more about Trump's apparent mishandling of power. During the hearing on Tuesday, impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries took the stand where he was asked a question by Jay Sekulow, a member of the President's defense team. "Why are we here?" asked Sekulow, according to the New York Post. He was met with an unexpected response.



Jeffries, being a New York-based Democrat, was likely influenced greatly by The Notorious B.I.G's music because, during his response to Sekulow's question, he quoted the Brooklyn legend with some attitude. "We are here, sir, because President Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain," said Jeffries. "We are here, sir, because President Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and corrupted our democracy. And we are here, sir, to follow the facts, follow the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people. That is why we are here, Mr. Sekulow. If you don’t know, now you know."

Now that's something we weren't expecting. As you're likely aware, that last bit is from Biggie's hit record "Juicy." Watch the video below.