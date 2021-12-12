Haiti Babii Shares “Not My Album, Vol. 1: Tour Bus”

After beginning the year with Trap Art in January, Haiti Babii is closing out 2021 with one last project – Not My Album, Vol. 1: Tour Bus. While the former saw him team up with Jackboy on “This That Shit” and Wyclef Jean on “Dangerous,” his latest arrival consists of just nine songs, and is completely featureless.

On “Love letter 2 SZA,” the 24-year-old can be heard spitting game about how bad he wants to be with the “Broken Clocks” singer, mentioning how he’s mesmerized by her thighs, among other things. Other titles on the tracklist carry similar energy, with Haiti Babii confidently talking his shit over the beat.

According to his Instagram, the rapper is trying to get SZA’s attention in hopes of getting a feature. He’s also been busy promoting other songs like “Guala Talk,” produced by Hermanata and ‘Soliloquy,” produced by Eric Tagg.

This year was a big one for the California-born recording artist, and 2022 looks like it will be even bigger. Haiti Babii recently revealed that on January 8th, he, YG, Mozzy, and some other friends will be performing at the Stockton Arena.

What’s your favourite track on Haiti’s new mixtape? Let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. My Story

2. Roleplay

3. Neva Seen

4. Guala Talk

5. Bad Bih

6. Dive In

7. Give Me Yo All

8. Love letter 2 SZA

9. Soliloquy