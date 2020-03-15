mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Haiti Babii Goes Off And Off-Key On New Single "Thug Thizzle"

Keenan Higgins
March 15, 2020 12:59
Stockton, California's own Haiti Babii is still proving to be an acquired taste when it comes to his rap skills, and that line becomes even more blurry on his new song "Thug Thizzle."


Ever since going viral last year with his "off-kilter" freestyle for REAL 92.3 with Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed, Haiti Babii has completely carved out a lane for himself in the most unconventional way. On his new single "Thug Thizzle," the Stockton, California rapper does even more to make it hard to determine whether he's actually got bars or if its all just straight basura.

For starters, "Thug Thizzle" is just one and a half minutes long, leaving little time to actually enjoy the song overall. Then comes the lyrics, which are almost inaudible at times but also pretty impressive for his fast-flowing delivery. The instrumental is basically non-existent — well, it does kick in, but only 16 seconds before the song is over and by that point Haiti Babii is pretty much done rapping. With all that said, it's one of the most unique rap verses you'll probably hear. We're just going to have to let y'all be the deciding vote on this one.

Listen to "Thug Thizzle" by Haiti Babii below, and please let us know what you think down in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't tell me that you love me if you don't really love me
Baby, I notice that's the way you feel
When you wanna talk to me speak proper
No, I'm not your man, but I can be your partner
You dishonest
You disloyal
Tell me why I'd f*ck with you
If I know I f*ck with you, I'm stuck with you

