Haiti Babii Goes Off And Off-Key On New Single "Thug Thizzle"

Ever since going viral last year with his "off-kilter" freestyle for REAL 92.3 with Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed, Haiti Babii has completely carved out a lane for himself in the most unconventional way. On his new single "Thug Thizzle," the Stockton, California rapper does even more to make it hard to determine whether he's actually got bars or if its all just straight basura.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

For starters, "Thug Thizzle" is just one and a half minutes long, leaving little time to actually enjoy the song overall. Then comes the lyrics, which are almost inaudible at times but also pretty impressive for his fast-flowing delivery. The instrumental is basically non-existent — well, it does kick in, but only 16 seconds before the song is over and by that point Haiti Babii is pretty much done rapping. With all that said, it's one of the most unique rap verses you'll probably hear. We're just going to have to let y'all be the deciding vote on this one.

Listen to "Thug Thizzle" by Haiti Babii below, and please let us know what you think down in the comments:

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't tell me that you love me if you don't really love me

Baby, I notice that's the way you feel

When you wanna talk to me speak proper

No, I'm not your man, but I can be your partner

You dishonest

You disloyal

Tell me why I'd f*ck with you

If I know I f*ck with you, I'm stuck with you