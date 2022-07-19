Haiti Babii Drops Off "Trap Art II" With Features From Blueface, G Perico, & More

Haiti Babii's Trap Art II hit DSPs this past weekend, with previously released singles like "DO WHATEVER TO SURVIVE," "PARTY ROCCIN," and "ONLY FANS" with G Perico standing out on the 20-song tracklist.

Other features on the West Coast rap album come from names like Lil Blood, Keak Da Sneak, COMPTON TG, SHANTE, CHILLITHESTEPPA, Dinero Dan, LIL SUEDE, and finally, Blueface on album closer (and another single you may have already heard) "N.P.O."

When promoting his latest effort on Instagram, Babii wrote, "I hope y'all enjoy this artwork. This only the beginning." He's also been spotlighting some of his favourite titles, such as "I NEED U," "REAL G'Z," and "DON'T TRUST HER."

Stream Trap Art II on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Trap Art II Tracklist:

1. DO WHATEVER TO SURVIVE

2. REAL G'Z (feat. Lil Blood)

3. YEE (feat. Keak Da Sneak)

4. BAC 2 BASICS (SKIT)

5. PARTY ROCCIN

6. ONLY FANS (feat. G Perico)

7. I NEED U (feat. COMPTON TG)

8. ANOTHER FREESTYLE (SKIT)

9. BLASPHEMY

10. THUG HEAVEN (feat. SHANTE)

11. LET ME KNO SUM (feat. CHILLITHESTEPPA)

12. GIRLFRIEND WANTS TO BE MY GIRLFRIEND

13. DON'T TRUST HER

14. SNEAKY LINK (SKIT)

15. FRIENDS WIT BENEFITS

16. RED LIPSTICK

17. CREDITS

18. CHANGE THE WEATHER (feat. Dinero Den)

19. MOET TALK (feat. LIL SUEDE)

20. N.P.O (feat. Blueface)