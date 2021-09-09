A celebrity Loctician (and self-proclaimed HairPorn Star) is presently going viral after doing Lil Baby's hair.

People are having a blast watching the video of the hairstylist, who uses the Instagram handle @lux_n_locs, who sensually runs her fingers through the rapper's hair. She layered a love song in the background, making the entire thing pretty outrageous. The woman has done Lil Baby's hair a number of times, but fans are guessing that he'll change stylists after this video went viral.

The video was edited into slow-motion, and people are getting a good look at the products going into Baby's hair, as well as the oil dripping down the side of his face, which commenters are saying they would have wiped off, ruining the video.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Loctician was posted by The Shade Room, which resulted in her video being viewed thousands of times. She responded to all of the comments she's gotten, saying, "Thank you to the supports and the ones that got something negative to say. This is my marketing strategy. Nothing is going on."

Take a look at the video below and let us know how you would have reacted going to this hairstylist. Are you booking an appointment with her?