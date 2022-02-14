Eminem had many supporters in the crowd during last night's Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, but none were more loyal than his two daughters – Hailie Mathers and Alaina Scott. As Page Six reports, the two girls posted up on Instagram, sharing their excitement over the big day with friends and fans.

"Here for the Halftime show, staying for Stafford," 26-year-old Hailie captioned a selfie taken from inside a box at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium, where the big game between the Los Angeles Rams (who won 23-20) and the Cincinnati Bengals took place.

While the game certainly had our attention, the Halftime show was arguably the highlight of the evening, with Eminem hopping on stage alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. On top of the star-studded line-up, 50 Cent also shocked the crowd with a surprise upside-down performance of "In Da Club," and Anderson .Paak came through on the drums.

Elsewhere during Em's quick set, he made waves by paying tribute to Colin Kaepernick with a kneel, which the NFL has since confirmed it was "aware" would happen during the show, despite rumours claiming otherwise.





Alaina's IG saw multiple photos and videos as well. "Came to the concert to watch a little bit of football," she captioned a photo dump including snapshots of her and fiancé Matt Moeller. "Repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let's gooooo."

The two sisters took a picture together, smiling wide from up in the stands. Later on in the evening, they attended an afterparty with Fif and other stars – check it out below.

@alainamariescott/Instagram

[Via]