Hailey Bieber says that it's taking her longer to recover from her recent stroke than doctors originally anticipated. Beiber spoke with Byrdie this week about her health as well as her husband, Justin Bieber, and his ongoing battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“My body is taking a little longer to heal than they thought it would," the 25-year-old model told the outlet. "After they did the heart procedure, I’m always the person who’s in a rush to get back to things, but this has taught me that it’s not physically possible sometimes.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

She added that pulling back on her usual exercise routine has been one of the most difficult parts of recovery: “I love fitness, so the last couple of months have been a little hard for me because it’s such an important part of my routine and day.”

Bieber had previously called the incident the “scariest moment” of her life, during an update video on Instagram. She had suffered a transient ischemic attack, also referred to as a mini-stroke, and had to undergo a PFO closure procedure for treatment.

Speaking with Byrdie, Bieber also spoke about Justin's ongoing health issues surrounding Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The issue forced him to cancel shows on his 2022 Justice World Tour, earlier this month.

"He's doing well, he's getting better and better every day," Bieber explained. "He's going to be totally fine. This is just a really out of nowhere, weird situation. It takes time to heal from."

Check out Bieber's Instagram health video from April, below.





