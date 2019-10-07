Justin and Hailey Bieber held their wedding party one week ago and so far we've received photos here and there of their special day that was surrounded by family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina. Since the reception reveal, some fans have been curious about Hailey's wedding gown and what it looked like and now we've been given the answer since the model has shared an image to her Instagram.

Hailey's stunning white gown was designed by none other than Virgil Abloh, a close friend of the bride and groom for some time. "When @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a “yes” too. love you guys since time, for time✨," Virgil captioned an image of Hailey to his feed. The gown is decked out in pearl and lace offerings perfectly placed all over the dress with a gorgeous, long train that read "Til Death Do Us Part" on the very bottom. "Last Monday was the most special day of my life:)," Hailey captioned an image.

"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," Hailey wrote to Virgil. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️."