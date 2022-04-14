The romance between Justin Bieber and wife Hailey has been the talk of pop culture since the inception of their relationship. Each step and detail has been documented in headlines, and while they have fans who love seeing them happily in love, there are trolls who have harassed Hailey about any and everything related to Justin, his career, and his prior romances.

Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly dated from 2010 to 2012 and for several years after that, there were rumors that the pair were on-again-off-again. In 2016, Bieber began dating a then-Hailey Baldwin, and although they are married and have put the past behind them, Hailey continues to receive hate.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Whenever she posts on social media, "Jelena" fans—or just trolls looking to poke the bear—storm her comment sections with cruel remarks. Although it has only been speculated that she's speaking about Gomez's fans, Hailey has had enough in a new video where she begged the naysayers to give her a break.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything," she said in a TikTok video. "I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Check it out below.