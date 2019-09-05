Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to host their wedding at the end of the month after getting married in court back in September. Justin has been very open about the trials and tribulations of his marriage to the model, and the ups and downs of his own mental health. While it's clear that Justin and Hailey are set for life, the model has now made it obvious since putting new ink on her neck that reads, "Lover."

A lot of people have piped up to call out the similarity in Hailey's tattoo to that of Taylor Swift's single cover. The resemblance is questionable considering the minor beef Justin had with Taylor regarding Scooter Braun's acquirement of her music catalog.

Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, recently spoke on his daughter's wedding and how the celebration of love is for the Holy God. “I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don’t have the God’s spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness,” he explained. “Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another.”