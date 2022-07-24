Hailee Steinfeld says that her next song, "Coast," will be a collaboration with Anderson .Paak. In an announcement on Instagram, Steinfeld labeled .Paak "one of my favorite artists."

"If you’ve been with me for a while you know this has been a long time coming. If you’re new here…" she captioned the announcement. "I’m about to release my first song in over a year (COAST • 7/29) with one of my favorite artists/someone I’m lucky to call a friend. He’s so sick!! And so is the song!! Bet!!!!"



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The track will be the actress's first release as a solo artist since the EP Half Written Story. The five-track project was released on May 8, 2020, and was helmed by the two singles, "Wrong Direction" and "I Love You's."

On the big screen, Steinfeld has starred in many films including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Edge of Seventeen, True Grit, and more.

As for Anderson .Paak, the Ventura singer has been busy releasing music alongside Bruno Mars as a part of their group, Silk Sonic. Together they've won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Their album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, was released in 2021.

Check out Steinfeld's announcement post below and be on the lookout for "Coast" on July 29th via Republic Records.









