mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface & U-God Went In On "Investigative Reports"

Mitch Findlay
November 07, 2019 12:07
100 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Investigative Reports
GZA Feat. Inspectah Deck, Ol' Dirty Bastard & Masta Killa
Produced by RZA

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Genius is no slouch with the blade.


Today marks the anniversary of one of our time's most underrated classics, GZA's Liquid Swords. Though the Wu-Tang name was the catalyst for many excellent releases, there are many who hold GZA's sophomore release as the cream of the crop. Released on November 7, 1995, a year that also saw the arrival of DJ Quik's Safe N Sound, 2Pac's Me Against The World, Mobb Deep's The Infamous, and fellow Wu-affiliate Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., GZA's Liquid Swords stood tall in a sea of quality. While the RZA-produced project is incredible from start to finish, lyrical and immersive with the kung-fu classic samples, some of the finest moments arise when the Wu-Tang warriors connect.

"Investigative Reports," the project's tenth track, features Raekwon, Ghostface, and U-God in a supporting capacity. Taking to a chopped sample from A Clockwork Orange (also heard in Cage's "Agent Orange), the emcees lay down excellent verses seeped in their distinctive styles. Though a far cry from Rae and Ghost's thuggish persona's, GZA's intellectual prowess does not arrive at the cost of his swordsmanship. "Psychos, armed and dangerous, leaving mad scars," he raps. "On those who are found bound, gagged and shot, when they blast the spot, victims took off like astronauts." There's a reason they call this man "The Genius."

Quotable Lyrics

Yo, I grab the pen for revenge and let loose, see
Like Muslims standing on the block, rocking a kufi
The hundred-dollar kick rocking kid's back for more
Starting gun wars, with black Reeboks and Velours
Jungle way of life, living villain
Packed with visions, copywritten
Throwing bread to pigeons, Christ has risen

GZA Inspectah Deck Ol' Dirty Bastard Masta Killa RZA
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface & U-God Went In On "Investigative Reports"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject