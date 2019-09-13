Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the more interesting Hollywood actresses out there although it's not always for the best reasons. Paltrow has come under fire for her website and lifestyle brand "Goop" which has promoted some questionable and dubious products in the past. The actress used to be married to the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, and people made fun of her, even more, when she called their break up a "conscious uncoupling."

Now, those who follow "Goop" are questioning her once again after an NSFW image was posted on the brand's Instagram account. The image depicts a blond woman on a hill, completely naked. The woman has her backside to the camera and you can completely see her butt. This prompted people to comment with some suspicion as to whether or not the woman is Paltrow or another model.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

One person in the comments was unamused by the photo saying “nothing appealing about her back”. Other commenters felt as though the woman was emaciated, saying “her rib cage is showing.”

With this photo in mind, it's clear that "Goop" is trying to be as provocative as possible in a day and age where clout chasing gets you further up the social ladder. We're sure Paltrow doesn't mind all of the attention, even if it is a bit negative.