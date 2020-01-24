The 47-year-old actress turned entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow, has become the go-to A-list celebrity when it comes to self-curated home products. Coming off the success of role in Netflix's The Politician (2019) and instantly selling-out of her $75, vagina-scented 'goop' candles, Paltrow is continuing to exercise her creative muscles with the screening premiere of her very-own Netflix docuseries entitled The Goop Lab.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

This past Tuesday, the former Marvel Universe actress, hosted a private screening of the upcoming docuseries in Los Angeles, CA. However, while her guests were thoroughly entertained by her multi-part documentary detailing alternative health methods or wellness trends, it was her floral decorations that stole the show.

A tight-abed and svelte Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently received some shade via Martha Stewart in regards to her vagina-scented candles, stood in front of a vulva-shaped floral arrangement that ranged from deep scarlet hues to softer varying pink tones. The vagina-shaped floral composition used as a backdrop complimented Paltrow's white spaghetti-strapped crop top and matching, flared slacks.

While the event's vagina flower design turned heads, Paltrow's The Goop Lab docuseries informed its viewers about alternative medicine and wellness activities. The Goop Lab features Paltrow interviewing a multitude of alternative health and wellness experts and enthusiasts. Paltrow then proceeds to participate in said alternative methods during various segments throughout each episode.

Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming docuseries The Goop Lab is set to premiere Friday, Jan. 25 on Netflix. Check out the official trailer for The Goop Lab as well as more photos of Gywneth Paltrow's vulva-inspired floral decor in the photos provided below.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Rachel Murray/Getty Images