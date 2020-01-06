The Golden Globes are a night for you to cheer on your favorite films of the year, curse your TV when they're snubbed and harshly judge celebrities' looks on the red carpet. At last night's 2020 ceremony, Gwenyth Paltrow was subjected to an especially harsh judgement for her outfit choice. With Twitter, the masses have been given a platform to broadcast their fashion takes, opposed to them being confined to the walls of their living rooms. If you search Gwenyth Paltrow's name on Twitter today, you'll find a slew of negative reactions to the dress she wore to the Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paltrow wore a gown made of brown, sheer tulle from the Fendi pre-fall 2020. Many are referring to it as a "naked" dress, since the actress' torso and legs can be seen through the transparent material. The color of the dress made it easy for critics to discredit it by comparing it to poop. People also riffed on Paltrow's wellness empire, Goop, while expressing their distaste for her attire. “And i gOOP-“ was one witty response. Paltrow's contribution to the world of film last year was her appearance in Avengers: Endgame as Pepper Potts.

Read some reactions to her dress below. Do you think it's as bad as people are making it out to be?