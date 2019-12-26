When Peloton rolled out their Christmas spot it didn't go over so well. Many viewers took umbrage with the plot that found a husband buying his in-shape wife the high-end exercise bike for Christmas, watching a seemingly pointless fitness journey that she, in turn, gifted him with the following year.

In the end, though, it seems that all those involved were able to make light of the situation. For the actress who portrayed the wife, she was able to land a spot in Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin commercial, and even got cast for a role in an episode of the American soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful.

As for the husband, he's decided to push the gift onto his girlfriend instead--sort of. The actor, real name Sean hunter, took to Instagram to unveil his fighting of a Peloton exercise bike his real-life partner, inserting a saucy caption to match.

"Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me)."

It's certainly a brighter response to the backlash as opposed to Hunter's response to the criticism in an initial interview on Good Morning, America "People turned down a pretty dark path and it turned into a nasty thing,” he told the morning show. “Once something goes viral, and it turns viral, people jump on that negative bandwagon and start to create any dialogue they want."