Gunplay Puts "ALL Bullshit Aside" On New 13-Track Album Featuring Rick Ross, Jim Jones & More

This New Music Friday was a loaded one, with the likes of Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, and Vince Staples dropping off new projects for their fans. If you've made your way through those three works already, might we suggest that you check out Gunplay's latest work, ALL Bullshit Aside?

The 13-track album boasts a star-studded feature list, including appearances from Rick Ross on "PYREX POPPIN," Boosie Badazz on "Up N Geeked," and Jim Jones on "Oath."

Other features come from names like Young Breed (who appears on three titles), Spook Loc, King Paso, Felipe Luciano, ANML SHLTR, Von Hoolie, Trap Gawd Lito, Bobby Fishscale, and Ricco Barrino.

Stream Gunplay's ALL Bullshit Aside on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your top three tracks are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Bucket List (feat. Ricco Barrino)

2. PYREX POPPIN (feat. Rick Ross)

3. Aunty Hold Up (feat. Bobby Fishscale)

4. Up N Geeked (feat. Boosie Badazz)

5. Oath (feat. Jim Jones)

6. Red Beam (feat. Trap Gawd Lito)

7. Baby in Da Pool (feat. Von Hooli)

8. ANML SHLTR (feat. ANML SHLTR)

9. Body Count (feat. King Paso, Felipe Luciano & Young Breed)

10. Paranoid (feat. Young Breed)

11. Bitch Bow

12. Pull Da Mask Up (feat. Young Breed & Spook Loc)

13. Bible Off Da Dash