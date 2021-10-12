Gunplay & ANML SHLTR Connect On "Pop Da Lock"

Gunplay came up in the game alongside Rick Ross and a member of the MMG camp. He was practically the wildcard on the label that was absolutely raw and authentic, yet that ultimately ended up being his downfall. In the past few years, he's been delivering some new heat including a collaborative project with Mozzy in 2017, and the ANMLSHLTR mixtape back in 2018. Throughout all of that, he's released several singles that have bubbled up on social media and YouTube.

Over the weekend, the rapper returned with some new heat to formally introduce the ANML SHLTR collective, titled, "Pop Da Lock." In typical posse cut fashion, each rapper takes turns swapping bars with Gunplay kicking things off at the top of the record. Felipe Luciano follows before other members of ANML SHLTR -- Paso, Kano Brown, Tutu, Meddicine, Mic Mic, Trap Gawd Lito, and Young Breed -- deliver unique flows and personality on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as hate to hear the hard truth

No 42, I got dog food, I fed gang

Wrong words get ya hangman'd

Dade County, I'm the bread man

Trap Gawd, I stand on it

If I give it to you, you can dance on it