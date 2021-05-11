Gunna has a lot to celebrate these days but his latest accomplishment comes in the form of a new plaque. The rapper's 2020 album, Wunnahas officially reached platinum status, as chartdata points out. The rapper's latest project has officially pushed over 1M units which means that the RIAA will soon enough certify the album as platinum-selling.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While this is a massive accomplishment for any artist, the new feat appears to have pushed Gunna to strive for bigger accolades when his next album comes around. Though no release date for the project has been set, he made it clear that he's gunning to triple those numbers when it drops. "Today I Went Platinum Again," he wrote over the weekend alongside a photo of himself flexing on a private jet. "My Next album goin Triple," he added.

The album initially dropped on May 22nd, 2020 before he came through with the inevitable release of the deluxe edition which brought the tracklist up to 26 songs from 18.

The news of the platinum album comes shortly after Gunna, Young Thug, and the rest of the Young Stoner Life squad celebrated the chart-topping debut of Slime Language 2 on the Billboard 200. Gunna's yet to share any updates on his solo project but Slime Language 2 is holding us over during the interim.

Check out Gunna's post celebrating his platinum-selling album below.