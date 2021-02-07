For many rappers in the game, getting a sneaker collaboration with one of the hottest streetwear brands out right now is one of the tell-tale signs you've made it. After a major 2020 with the release of his well-received second studio album WUNNA earning him his first number-one album, Gunna has his eyes set on trying his hand at an even more drip-tastic medium. Announced just earlier last week along with photos of the shoe, the Georgia-bred rapper's A Bathing Ape BAPE STA sneaker collaboration managed to sell out in under three minutes yesterday (February 6.)

The rapper proudly shared screenshots of the news in his Instagram story, boasting that his "Slatt" sneakers were completely sold out in under three minutes. He added a mind-blown emoji to the post, clearly still easily humbled by him star power. He added in a second post to his Instagram story thanking his fans for riding with him hard enough to sell out the collaboration, noting he feels his fans are "very rare."

The sneakers went on sale Saturday (Februrary 6) and retailed at $389. Gunna name is etched on the tongue of the sneaker, while "SLATT" appears on the back of both heels.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

Let us down in the comments if you were able to score a pair of the kicks.