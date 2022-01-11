Atlanta rapper Gunna is reeling us back in with the deluxe edition of his new studio album, DS4EVER, which came out on Tuesday morning (January 11). With four new songs on the tracklist, Gunna reloads the final installment in his Drip Season mixtape series. The deluxe includes one sole feature from Strick, in addition to Young Thug, Kodak Black, Future, Chlöe, and other artists' contributions to the original drop. Many fans were expecting Gunna's "P***y Power" collaboration with Drake to be on the deluxe, but it was surprisingly not added to the tracklist.

"All The Money" is one of the new records on DS4EVER, arriving with production from Metro Boomin. The premise of the song is pretty simple -- this time around, Gunna wants all the money and he's declaring that much. He's a big dog now and he won't settle for "puppy" money.

Check out "All The Money" off of the DS4EVER deluxe and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put that shit on, put that drip sh*t on the map

Yeah, the trap, and I bought a few homes

Spent the six-fifty, Rolls Cullinan and a Bentley

Then I went Maybach, two-tone

Got a two-tone, this is a f*ckin' pandemic

Must be too rich, I can't feel it