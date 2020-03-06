Gunna Turns Up In The Desert In Visual For "Skybox"

Adding his name to the list of releases to hit the streets on Friday (March 6), Gunna gave fans a new single and music video for "Skybox." The rapper shared the desert visual that opened with him in claymation before switching things up to reality. "Skybox" is Gunna's first solo single in a while, so fans are excited to hear the rapper hold things down on his own once again.

The YSL artist had rap fans tongues wagging after he recently shared his Wunna trailer with a simple message of "It's time." Within the last year, the Georgia rapper found himself on over two dozen songs with artists like Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and others. It looks like he's ready to deliver the followup album to last year's Drip or Drown 2, so press play on "Skybox" and let us know if you're ready for Wunna.

Quotable Lyrics

Put some diamonds in Chrome Hearts lens

Bought a new Benz, lost more friends

Stretchin' my hands, money all in

F*ckin' her friend, Birkin bag

Hunnids and tens, countin' they hands

Trust in God thing, keep an FN

I gotta go (Go), I gotta spend

I just want both, I drive a 'Ghin

Ain't got no note, ain't got no ring