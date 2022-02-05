Since the start of 2022 with his DS4EVER album, Gunna has been relentlessly promoting his "Pushin P" slogan. Inspired by the album's second song "Pushin P" with Future and Young Thug, Gunna has been deeming whether people are "P" or not, including Nicki Minaj, his "racist" private jet pilot, IHOP, Pusha T, Pharrell and more.

Along with putting out a sham cryptocurrency and explaining the meaning of "P," Gunna now intends to release his own children's book that teaches kids how to be "Pushin P." On his Instagram story from today (Feb. 5), Gunna posted a video of him flipping through the book, captioning it "coming soon."

The book shows six steps of how to become "P," as some of them include being loyal and putting the people around you in the right position to succeed.

On Twitter around the time the album released, Gunna had tweeted steps similar to these, and discerned what is "P" and isn't "P." He considered "speaking on a n***a for no reason" and "jumping in a person's beef or situation when you don't know what's going on" not "P." But, he said that being "P" means loyalty, "bossing your b***h up, being a real n***a off the internet and more makes somebody "P."

It is currently unknown when this novelty book will be for sale, but it appears Gunna hopes to inspire the next generation to follow the same moral code that he does.