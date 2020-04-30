Gunna is one of the rap artists that has been affected the most by the coronavirus outbreak, seemingly having to halt his entire album rollout for weeks. After releasing his lead single "SKYBOX," the world started to fall apart and Gunna had to change his plans. It appears as though everything has been sorted with the label and, finally, the man has revealed that he is continuing his rollout next month.

As April comes to a close, YSL Records stand-out Gunna is ready to release his new album WUNNA, telling his fans that it will be out within the next few weeks.

"5/ /2020," tweeted the Atlanta rapper, confirming that the collection of music will be out in May 2020. The exact date either has not been determined or is being kept a secret.

With things slowly beginning to revert back to normal, Gunna sets his sights on following the success of his close friend Lil Baby, who clocked in his first #1 album this year. Do you think the same fate awaits him?



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Stay tuned because the new month starts at midnight. Could we be getting new music from the 26-year-old as soon as tonight? Only time will tell.

Who's excited for this to finally drop?