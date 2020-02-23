Last Sunday (Feb. 16), Gunna shared a mirror selfie and, in the caption, he teased that he would be "dropping something next week." Well, next week is here and we don't have any new Gunna. While we haven't received an explanation for this unfortunate circumstance, he took to Instagram to apologize to the fans he left hanging.

He shared a video of himself riding around to an unreleased song, rumoured to be titled "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick." He simply wrote, "SORRY FOR THE DELAY BUT SOON." While us Gunna stans are now left in a limbo until we receive confirmation about a new release date, we can find solace in the fact that his next single seems to be a song that has been highly-anticipated.

"Pull Up With Ah Stick" was first previewed in a March 2019 Instagram Live session between Gunna and Young Thug. The slime brothers were cooking up in the studio when they decided to play a bunch of unreleased tracks for whoever was tuning in. "Surf" and "I'm Scared" were two of the songs teased, which both ended up appearing on Thug's latest album, So Much Fun. Then they spun "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick", seemingly Gunna's interpolation of Sahbabii's 2016 song of the same name. Gunna was vibing his own creation so much in the studio that night that he considered dropping it the following day. Considering many months have passed since that livestream, that clearly didn't end up being the case. However, "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick" is coming soon!

The song will likely appear on Gunna's new project. While he asked his fans whether he should go with Drip Or Drown 3 or Drip Season 3 for his next release, he has also hinted that he might title it WUNNA. We shall see.