It's not even February yet and 2020 has already brought new albums from Eminem and Lil Wayne (Funeral this Friday) into the mix. Perhaps it's the willingness to make an impression on the new decade and define some of the early sonic trends. Either way, fans have all the reason to believe that it's going to be a fruitful musical harvest. And judging from his latest tweet, Gunna is gearing up to do his part.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Though keeping things relatively close to the chest, the beloved melodist has officially unveiled stage one of his master plan. Which is to say, release "something" in February. Though it's possible he'd be teasing a new single this far in advance, the more likely choice is that Gunna is gearing up to drop his Drip Or Drown 2 follow-up. He has been extra prolific lately, and it will be interesting to see what he's cooked up since his debut album hit last February.

Are you looking forward to new music from Young Gunna? And what does this mean for Young Thug's Punk, another YSL project that's allegedly slated for a February release?