Gunna Taps Lil Meech For His Great Escape In "livin wild" Music Video

Gunna reflects on his hospitalization in the cinematic music video for "livin wild" off of "DS4EVER."

Gunna slid through on Friday with the release of his highly-anticipated album, DS4EVER. The highly anticipated fourth and final instalment in the Drip Season series has been in the works for a minute now but the 19-song effort certainly didn't disappoint -- with the exception of the Drake collab that ultimately leaked over the weekend.

The album touches on a few personal notes including Gunna's hospitalization last summer. On Monday, the rapper unveiled the new video for "livin wild," which speaks directly to his battle with pneumonia. The video for "livin wild" opens up with candid footage of Gunna on July 4th, surrounded by family in the hospital playing cards. Then, the video dives into a dramatization of his experiences in the hospital from a "dream-state." BMF star Lil Meech makes a cameo in the video to help Gunna break out from the hospital before the ATL star raps his verses in the rain.

Check the video out above.