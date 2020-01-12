PUMA will soon be dropping the latest sneaker in the brand's signature RS line, and the German sportswear imprint is linking with one of Hip-Hop's heavyweight players Gunna to help rollout the silhouette.

Image via Publicist

Deemed the RS-X³ Super, PUMA's new shoe comes in a handful of vibrant colorways and continues the on-trend "dad shoe" wave that became a staple in the sneaker world last year. The design is inspired by the '80s, retro video games in specific, and comes in unisex color options that are sure to keep the fellas and ladies alike pleased. Key specs include a multi-material construction on the upper, with mesh and leather overlays blending together with clean cohesion, and the signature PU cushioning in the midsole for lightweight touch of comfort. While Gunna has been rocking with the brand for a while now — you might've even spotted his custom PUMAs while sitting court side at the Hawks game last month — this marks hist first official campaign with the brand. Congrats on the new kick game, fam!

Check for the new PUMA RS-X³ Super to arrive beginning February 1 for $110 USD over at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailer locations. Peep Gunna flexing in the official campaign lookbook below:











