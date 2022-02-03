Gunna's DS4EVER is the biggest album of the year so far. Gunna surprisingly outsold The Weeknd and his weekly sales have remained high ever since. The project is packed with A-List star power, from Drake, Future, Lil Baby, and more but Nicki Minaj was apparently supposed to be on the project. Last week, Nicki revealed that Gunna asked her to jump on "P Power." She explained that she ultimately turned it down because she didn't feel it was appropriate to be overtly explicit after giving birth.



"It was like, the moaning and groaning on the track," she explained. "To me, it felt like, do it or don't do it. So, I knew in order to get on the track, that I would have to be explicit and I would have to really kill it and be explicit and talk that real talk, and I wasn't ready. I just wasn't there."

She added, "Of course, he don't care, chile. He got Champagne Papi."

In response to Nicki Minaj's interview, Gunna showed her the utmost respect and love, revealing that they could possibly have another track coming in the future. "@nickiminaj a REAL P [blue heart emoji] YOU sis," he wrote. "We still coming!"

Nicki Minaj is readying the release of her new single, "Do We Have A Problem" ft. Lil Baby due out tonight.