Gunna struck gold with his most recent project DS4EVER. This album ended up beating out The Weeknd in terms of first-week sales, and even now, the project still boasts better numbers. It was a demonstration of everything that Gunna has been working towards over the last few years, and there is no denying that he still has room to grow and amass even more fans through mainstream hits.

With that being said, about three years ago, Gunna shined in a live performance for COLORS. Gunna performed the song "Top Off," and throughout the clip, many realized that Gunna has phenomenal singing chops and that his voice just naturally sounds like it has a bit of autotune on it.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

With that virality in mind, it shouldn't be a total shocker that COLORS would invite Gunna back, this time to perform a track off of DS4EVER. The track that Gunna chose was the album's opener "private island," and as you can see down below, he did not disappoint. Once again, Gunna showcased that he doesn't need any fancy effects to make himself sound like he does on the record.

Overall, it was a solid showing, and if you were a fan of his first COLORS performance, then you will probably like this one too. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.