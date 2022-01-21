Just as he expected, "Pushin P" has become an international trend thanks to Gunna. The rapper began promoting his new P emoji trend more fiercely amid the recent release of DS4EVER, and now that the project has topped the Billboard charts, people are "Pushin P" more than ever. As artists and fans overwhelm social media timelines and comment sections with blue "P" emojis, businesses and television shows are getting in on the trend.

We've seen as Twitter accounts from fast-food restaurants tweet witty messages that often go viral, and Nike and The Maury Show's Gunna-inspired posts have circulated online.

Maury is known to be quite messy when it comes to their mentions of trending pop culture moments, including their recent hot sauce remark about Drake. This time, they kept things more jovial and the show's Twitter account shared, "We're always pushing [blue P emoji]aternity tests."

Maury's team wasn't the only one getting in on the action, as Nike also shared their "Pushin P" addition.

"We had an internal meeting, and without getting into details, we're pushin [blue P emoji] all year," the Nike.com account tweeted. Gunna recently laughed about a television news report also mentioning his new phrase, and Kim Kardashian has been "Pushin P" in the captions of her recent vacation photos.

Check it out below.