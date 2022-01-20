We've already lost hold of the "Pushin P" trend on social media after it was used by celebrities including Kim Kardashian, and companies like IHOP. A few weeks ago, the "P" emoji was an anomaly on our timelines but now, it feels like you can find it in every second post scrolling down your Twitter timeline. Gunna popularized the slang term, which essentially just means "playa" or "pimp." The term took off after the release of Gunna's album, DS4EVER, which includes the song "Pushin P" with Future and featuring Young Thug.

The plan was for "P" to be worldwide but Gunna likely couldn't have predicted how quickly this would take off organically. Everybody -- even Kim K -- is using the "P" emoji now, prompting a response from the top "P" himself.





After Kim captioned her beach bikini photos with "Beach [P]arty," Gunna re-posted her pictures to his Instagram Story and added, "CAPITAL [P]!!".

The Atlanta-based rapper has been overjoyed about this current album rollout, debuting at #1 with DS4EVER and beating The Weeknd in first-week sales. As we approach the second-week standings, Gunna has another lead on The Weeknd, looking to slide to #2 as Abel will hit #3.

What do you think about the "P" trend on social media? Are you sick of it already after seemingly everybody jumped on the bandwagon?



Screenshot via @gunna on Instagram