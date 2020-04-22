Gunna and Wheezy have chosen sides in the Young Thug x French Montana feud and their allegiance to the Slime God is not all too surprising.

Last night, French Montana and Young Thug kicked off an ugly back-and-forth over the former's claims that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar. Thugger chimed in to tell French to get out of his own little world and stop pretending that he'll ever have more hits than somebody of Kendrick's stature before things got ugly. Now, it appears as though Gunna and Wheezy are stepping into the ring to back up their friend.

"Prayers up for French Montana" wrote Wheezy on Instagram Stories. The post was shared by Gunna on his own account. "Cuz he gone need em," continued the pair of musicians.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

For now, things appear to have slowed down between French Montana and Young Thug. Several hours ago, they were going back and forth with very public insults, even resulting in Thug taking a trip to a house that Montana allegedly used to own.

What do you think will come of this? Do you think this has the potential to get even uglier? Hopefully, nobody gets hurt.

Take a look at the post below.