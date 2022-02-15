Gunna and Chloe Bailey have the rumour mill turning once again. Yesterday, February 14th, the musical icons shared the music video for their joint track from Wunna's DS4EVER project, "you and me," and a deleted post shared to the rapper's Instagram story had fans speculating that they may have spent the romantic holiday together.

Late last night, The Shade Room uploaded the footage taken down from Gunna's story, which saw him panning across a beautiful apartment, filled to the brim with pink and white balloons, flowers, and other goodies. "you & me" soundtracked the clip, which internet sleuths quickly noticed was taken in Bailey's apartment due to the decor.





Just a few days ago, the "Have Mercy" singer was photographed holding hands with the "pushin P" rapper as they headed out on a shopping date in Los Angeles. Paparazzi footage showed the pair to be getting up close and personal inside the store, raising some eyebrows, although some pointed out at the time that they could've been working on their music video.

Those speculating later turned out to be right, as footage from Gunna and Bailey's night out on the town was used in visual, as Just Jared points out.

Despite the constant gossip, both the Chloe x Halle singer and the Atlanta-based drip king have maintained that they are "just good friends," although Gunna has said that it "wouldn't be P" of his collaborator to settle down with someone else – read more about that here.





