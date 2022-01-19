Some music fans expected The Weeknd to jump into the #1 spot with Dawn FM in its second week out after Gunna outsold the project by only 2,000 units with DS4EVER. However, as next week's chart projections have been revealed, it looks like The Weeknd will fall short yet again, dropping to #3 with his album. Meanwhile, Gunna is looking set to slide to #2.

According to Hits Daily Double, the Encanto soundtrack, which features the chart-topping song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is expected to reach the #1 position on the Billboard 200 next week with approximately 105,000 equivalent album sales. Gunna will follow in second place with 83,000 units moved, while The Weeknd fills in #3 with 70,000 units.



Luckily for The Weeknd, this isn't exactly a worrisome moment for the world-renowned talent, who is also slotted in at #7 with his compilation album, The Highlights. Other hip-hop albums in the Top 10 include Drake's Certified Lover Boy at #9.

We also previously reported that Cordae's sophomore studio album will debut somewhere around the #16 position on the chart with approximately 21,000 first-week sales.

After Gunna's surprising win over The Weeknd last week, he's coming in for the repeat, which will surely shock mainstream music listeners even more.

Read our review of Gunna's DS4EVER here, and our review of The Weeknd's Dawn FM here.



