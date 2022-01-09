mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Likes "Alotta Cake"

Hayley Hynes
January 09, 2022
Alotta Cake
Gunna

Gunna delivered banger after banger on "DS4."


Gunna's DS4EVER has been getting a lot of attention since it arrived on Friday, January 7th. From 21 Savage's feature on "thought i was playing" to the Atlanta native's steamy duet with his rumoured fling Chloe Bailey, the 19-track project has a lot to offer.

On the album's seventh song, "alotta cake," Wunna rides the beat solo as he spits game about heading out on a trip to Cancun and doing shit that "other n*ggas just can't do."

In other DS4EVER news, many fans were disappointed when they realized that the previously advertised Drake collaboration "P*ssy Power" had been left off the final release. Luckily for Drizzy lovers, a leak has since appeared online, and rumour has it that the joint track could be included on a deluxe edition of the final installment of Wunna's Drip Season collection.

Stream "alotta cake" below and let us know which of the 28-year-old recording artist's new releases has been on repeat for you over the last few days in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

She from Cali', but she live in Malibu (Yeah)
Super sexy and come with an attitude (Yeah)
Yeah, bitch call me daddy-o
Feel like Biggie, I'm going back to Cali'-o (Cali)

