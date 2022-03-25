mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Jumps On Remix Of JNR Choi's Viral Single "To The Moon"

Aron A.
March 25, 2022 17:33
To The Moon (Gunna Remix)
JNR Choi Feat. Gunna

JNR Choi taps Gunna for the "To The Moon" remix.


Even though JNR Choi isn't a household name, at least not yet, his single, "To The Moon" has been inescapable. Instagram Reels and TikTok videos have propelled the song towards viral fame while Spotify playlists boosted its popularity even further. The song helped land JNR Choi his deal with Epic Records, which he's commemorated with the release of the remix of "To The Moon" ft. Gunna.

The Sam Tompkins-sampled single gets a facelift with a new verse from the DS4 rapper who cuts the auto-tune for a raw, rap-sing verse that kicks off the remix. Gunna matches the glamor of JNR Choi's bars over the drill-centric production. Given Gunna's track record this year, JNR Choi's breakout single will likely ride out for the months to come.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Real flesh on me, I bought up the brand new Rover
I get in that jeans, wet water like Pepsi, Cola
Ah-ah, I got an old cougar
Fire brown, give me that brown sugar

