Gunna Joins Yung Joc & B. Smyth On "Perfect Timing"

I think the majority of people can truthfully say that they have no idea when the last time they heard a Yung Job song is. In recent times, he's made headlines for questionable hairstyles including a perm that he tried to compare to Usher's and more recently, getting a 3D cut of Tupac on the back of his head. It's unsure if he's experimented with other types of hairstyles recently but that's not why I'm writing this.

Yung Joc's finally back with some new music after a hot minute. Earlier today, he released his single, "Perfect Timing" which features one of Atlanta's hottest newcomers, Gunna, as well as B. Smyth. The track was produced by Blac Elvis who serves up an old school R&B-influenced instrumental for the three artists to flex on.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I went from crumbs to bricks

I like the sun to hit

I shine like the sun

All of my diamonds glist

Sleep in designer

I got a ton of drip

I wanna flood the bitch



