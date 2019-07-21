mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Joins German Rapper Ufo361 On "On Time" Track

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 02:31
On Time
Ufo361 Feat. Gunna

Listen to the international track.


In a new track, German-bred artist Ufo361 reaches across the way to tap Gunna for the assist on his latest "On Time" track. The song is the sixth single to lead into Ufo361's forthcoming Wave album, the fourth of his catalog.

Produced by The Cratez, listeners will find Gunna in his element over the trap-laced beat as Ufo361 relies on harmonic delivery to keep the track solidly afloat. It's an exciting entry that crosses borders and adds an interesting new layers for fans of either artist.

In addition to Gunna, Ufo has also been posted in the studio with Future as of late. Most recently, the German star revealed that his collaboration with the Hot Boy pundit did not make the final cut for his Wave album, promising to deliver on it with the next album roll out.

Quotable Lyrics

Diamonds shine, no flash, I pop a lot of tags 
Louis Virgil rags, my Tesla don't need gas 
Pullin' out the lot, got a brand new paper tag 
Baguettes in my watch, VVS's look like glass 

-Gunna

