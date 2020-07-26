mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Is Living His Best Life On "200 For Lunch"

Alexander Cole
July 26, 2020 09:26
168 Views
21
2
Image via GunnaImage via Gunna
Image via Gunna

200 For Lunch
Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gunna continues to live a lavish lifestyle and he's letting us know about it.


Gunna has become a tour de force in the rap industry over the last couple of years and it's easy to see why. The Young Thug disciple has excited fans with his melodic tracks and abilities at crafting a catchy hook. With his latest album Wunna there is no denying that Gunna is a name we will continue to hear.

Most recently, Gunna dropped the Deluxe version of Wunna and the first track we get to hear is "200 For Lunch." In this song, Gunna tells about all of his latest antics, which mostly include the most lavish lifestyle imaginable. Once again, Gunna is as sharp as ever in terms of songwriting, and there is no denying this is a great way to start off his deluxe effort.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, look at it glisten, see what I mean (See what I mean)
Lot of blue faces, you pickin' green
Fuck on her naked, bust on her spleen
Cost of the car, three K for the jeans (Uh)
Feel like a player, keep a trick up my sleeve (My sleeve)

Gunna
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  2
  168
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gunna 200 For Lunch new song new music Wunna Deluxe
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gunna Is Living His Best Life On "200 For Lunch"
21
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject