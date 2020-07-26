Gunna Is Living His Best Life On "200 For Lunch"

Gunna has become a tour de force in the rap industry over the last couple of years and it's easy to see why. The Young Thug disciple has excited fans with his melodic tracks and abilities at crafting a catchy hook. With his latest album Wunna there is no denying that Gunna is a name we will continue to hear.

Most recently, Gunna dropped the Deluxe version of Wunna and the first track we get to hear is "200 For Lunch." In this song, Gunna tells about all of his latest antics, which mostly include the most lavish lifestyle imaginable. Once again, Gunna is as sharp as ever in terms of songwriting, and there is no denying this is a great way to start off his deluxe effort.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, look at it glisten, see what I mean (See what I mean)

Lot of blue faces, you pickin' green

Fuck on her naked, bust on her spleen

Cost of the car, three K for the jeans (Uh)

Feel like a player, keep a trick up my sleeve (My sleeve)