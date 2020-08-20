It's time for Gunna to make some changes on the homefront. It's been a whirlwind of a ride for Gunna over the last few years and the Atlanta rapper has become a strong force in the rap game, especially as he heeds the advice of his YSL mentor Young Thug. Days ago, Gunna united with friends as they celebrated Thugger's birthday, gifting the chart-topping rapper with $100K and a cupcake. Time with those he holds near and dear has Gunna reflecting on what's important because the WUNNA rapper took to Twitter to share a brief thought about his upcoming plans.

Gunna has often been the target of trolls who attack him about his weight, and it seems that their words may have taken root. On Wednesday (August 19) the rapper tweeted, "I’m bouta start a mind body and soul cleansing! No drugs No sex No media!" Even after sharing that he wants to get himself aligned, hundreds of people jumped in his comments to peg him with insults about his looks.

There were some people who showed support for Gunna and wanted to wish him well, but many couldn't believe that the rapper could really give up weed and sex. Check out his tweet below and let us know if you'd be able to adhere to Gunna's rules.