Last week was the two-year anniversary of Gunna's mixtape, Drip Season 3. To celebrate, the YSL rapper posted the project's cover art on Instagram and asked his fans a question: "Should I drop DS4 or DOD3 next ?? OR ??" The second acronym refers to his Drip or Drown series, the sequel of which was released last year. 21 Savage and many others in the comments section of Gunna's post voted in favor of the third alternative, namely the alternative that calls for another alternative. "BOTH," they requested.

Gunna hasn't shared any updates regarding which project he plans to share next or whether he will heed the call for two at once, but he's ready to get the ball rolling on releasing new music. On Sunday, he posted a mirror selfie - dripping in a purple Bape sweatsuit - and wrote in the caption that he's "dropping something next week." We know WUNNA isn't prepping a mere loosie though because he also tweeted "only thing I’m crazy about this Album rite now." Whichever drip-centric album he wishes to lead with, we're ready for it... and praying that it includes a collaboration with Solange.