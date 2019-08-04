It didn't seem to matter much at all: Gunna a native of College Park, Georgia. was bestowed an honorable decree by an organization in faraway Chicago- out of which was born "Gunna Day" on August 3rd, 2019. As you can imagine, Gunna was quite content with his achievement as he brandished the certificate authenticating his special decree live on Instagram. See for yourselves, the Community Schools Initiative may be guilty of using hyperbolic language, but they certainly weren't kidding around.

"On Sat. Aug. 3, 2019, Chicago Illinois South Shore International College Preparatory High School would like to proclaim today Gunna Day!" the letter states. "In tribute to your first ballot hall of fame music career on and off the stage and your wonderful work providing billions of youth around the world to have the audacity to hope against all odds."

Gunna's enshrinement coincides with his appearances in the Windy City as part of the performance bundle at Lollapalooza 2019. When coupled with his XXL Freshman enshrinement, you get the sense Gunna has achieved the ascension of Buddha-like figure when he hasn't. On the contrary, what renders him deserving of these accomplishments, isn't his musical track record, but his ability to connect with younger fans and drive optimism. Congratulations on your big day Gunna; I wish I'd known sooner.

